  • GBP/USD edges higher and snapped three consecutive days of losing streak.
  • The uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid fears of a no-deal Brexit.
  • Investors now look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair traded with a mild positive bias on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained below the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

The pair built on the previous session's late rebound from the vicinity of the key 1.30 psychological mark and gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and largely shrugged off some follow-through US dollar appreciation.

The upside remains limited

The greenback remained supported by the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced fresh economic sanctions on Iran rather than signalling any further military action against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, a subdued action around the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a modest lift to the pair ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – NFP.

However, concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of this year held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This coupled with the BoE Governor Mark Carney's overnight dovish sounding comments further collaborated towards capping the upside for the major.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond the 1.3100 round figure mark, before traders start positioning for any further near-term recovery back towards the 1.3160-65 horizontal resistance en-route the 1.3200 round figure mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3085
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.3067
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3105
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2747
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3125
Previous Daily Low 1.3013
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3056
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2899
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3236

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

