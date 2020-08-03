GBP/USD battles 1.3100 after UK Final Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 53.3 in July

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

The UK manufacturing sector activity quickened its pace of expansion less-than-expected in the month of July, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Monday. 

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 53.3 in July versus 53.6 expected and 53.6 first readout.

Key points              

Domestic new orders rise, but new export business falls.

Business sentiment rises to 28-month high.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The UK manufacturing sector started the third quarter on a much firmer footing, with output growth hitting a near three-year high and new orders rising for the first time in five months. The recovery strengthened as a loosening of lockdown restrictions allowed manufacturers to restart or raise production.”

“July also saw signs of furloughed employees returning to work and customers resuming spending. Business optimism also rose to its highest for over two years as companies grew more hopeful that the future has brightened.”

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP bulls fought back control and regained 1.3100 even though the UK Final Manufacturing PMI fell short of expectations.  

The cable continues to trade choppy in a 50-pips range, with bias titled to the downside amid fresh UK lockdowns and ahead of the key Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision due this Thursday.

In the meantime, markets stay focussed on the US-UK post-Brexit transition trade talks scheduled later in the day.

GBP/USD levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3099
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.3086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2717
Daily SMA50 1.2576
Daily SMA100 1.2425
Daily SMA200 1.2705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.317
Previous Daily Low 1.3071
Previous Weekly High 1.317
Previous Weekly Low 1.2782
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3132
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3048
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3209
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3247

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

