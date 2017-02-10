GBP/USD remains bearish near term – Scotiabank

GBP/USD remains bearish near term – ScotiabankBy Pablo Piovano
Eric Theoret, FX Strategist at Scotiabank, noted Cable’s outlook in the short term remains tilted towards the bearish side.
Key Quotes
“GBP is weak, down 0.7% vs. the USD and underperforming all of the G10 currencies, testing fresh multi-week lows as market participants consider political risks into PM May’s speech on Wednesday. The U.K.’s manufacturing PMI delivered a modest disappointment—55.9 vs. 56.2 exp. & 56.7 previously. Bank of England rate expectations remain firm, with OIS pricing an 83% chance of a November hike. Last week’s comments from Gov. Carney were hawkish as he guided to a limited, gradual tightening path”.
“GBP is under pressure, flirting with 1.33 and testing levels last seen in mid-September. Momentum signals have shifted aggressively and are threatening a push into bearish territory. DMI’s are converging in a manner that is suggestive of a shift in the balance of risk. We note the absence of support ahead of 1.3220—the level roughly corresponding to the mid-point of the August-September rally”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.