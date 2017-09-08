GBP/USD: Relative US-UK data to retain downside bias - ING

GBP/USD: Relative US-UK data to retain downside bias - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING suggests that they continue to see downside risks in GBP/USD towards 1.27-1.28.
Key Quotes
“Robust signs of underlying inflationary pressures in the US may be a wake-up call to bond markets that currently see inflation as being more than just on a summer holiday. In theory, the return of a steepening bias in the US yield curve should be positive for the USD. This is particularly relevant for GBP/USD, where short-term rate spreads are a key driving force.”
“We continue to see downside risks in GBP/USD towards 1.27-1.28 on the back of a US data-driven USD recovery and UK data weighing on GBP. However, recent geopolitical developments and rising US-North Korea tensions may see the current dollar nervousness remain in place, limiting any material downside below 1.30 in the near-term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.