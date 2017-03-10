GBP/USD regains bids above 1.2150, eyes on UK jobs, FOMC

The GBP/USD pair bounced-off a brief dip below 1.2150 levels in early Asia, and now looks to retest NY highs of 1.2172 amid a minor-correction seen in the US dollar versus its main competitors, as the treasury yields take a breather heading into the Fed event due later tonight.

The spot is making another attempt to extend the recovery from two-month lows on Wednesday, as dust settles over renewed Brexit-process related news. Moreover, the pound also found support from the latest results of the poll conducted by The Times, which revealed that 57% of the Scots rejected indolence from the UK.

Also, overnight headlines reported by Bloomberg, citing sources that the European Union isn't planning to authorize talks until June 20, helped ease the downside momentum in cable.

Attention now shifts towards the UK employment report, followed by a fresh batch of key US economic data. However, the main market moving event for today is expected to be the FOMC interest rates decision.

GBP/USD Levels to consider

At 1.2159, the resistances are lined up at 1.2195/1.2200 (10-DMA/ round figure) and 1.2250/53 (psychological levels/ Mar 7 high) and above that at 1.2304 (Mar 6 high). On the flip side, the resistances are aligned at 1.2140 (NY low) and 1.2100 (psychological levels) and below that at 1.2050 (Flash crash territory).