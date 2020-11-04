GBP/USD regains 1.3000 as USD falters on Blue wave prospects

By Dhwani Mehta

GBP/USD witnessed good 200-pips movement so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading, as US Presidential election counting gets underway.

The southern states are seen tending towards President Donald Trump while the North still favors Joe Biden. Arizona swung towards the Democratic candidate, reinforcing hopes of a Blue wave win.

Therefore, the risk sentiment saw an upturn once again and weighed on the safe-haven US dollar, boosting the higher-yielding assets such as the GBP, S&P 500 futures etc.

The GBP bulls continue to find support from the progress in the Brexit negotiations.

At the time of writing, the cable trades at 1.3006, still down 0.47% on the day. The spot recovered from daily lows of 1.2936.

GBP/USD technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3006
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

