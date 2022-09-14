- GBP/USD pares the biggest daily slump in four months amid sluggish session.
- US dollar consolidates inflation-led rally amid mixed concerns, stimulus hopes.
- UK’s Prince Charles question DUP stance on Brexit, shows readiness to help overcome inflation, energy crisis.
- UK CPI to stay worrisome in August, US PPI, consumer-centric data are also important ahead of next week’s FOMC.
GBP/USD licks US inflation-linked wounds around 1.1500 as the cable traders await the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data amid hawkish hopes from the Bank of England (BOE). In doing so, the quote pares the biggest daily decline since May during early Wednesday morning in Europe.
“The Bank of England (BOE) looks set to hike borrowing costs by another 50 basis points (bps) next week, although it may opt for an even bigger move, adding to the woes of indebted households already facing a cost of living crisis,” stated the latest Reuters poll of economists.
Improvement in the market sentiment could also be linked to the GBP/USD pair’s rebound. That said, the same could be linked to the comments from US President Joe Biden, as well as hopes of more stimulus from China and a solution to the European energy crisis.
Furthermore, news from the UK’s Daily Mail, quoting the Irish PM Micheál Martin, also seemed to have helped the GBP/USD buyers. The Irish PM Martin said, per the news, that Queen's death is a chance to 'reset' relations between Britain and Ireland and 'enhance' links following Brexit rows.
On the other hand, fears emanating from the US-Taiwan ties and the US inflation numbers challenge the GBP/USD buyers ahead of the key UK CPI data. The US Treasury bond yields continue to signal the recession woes ahead and hence challenge the pair buyers. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields poke a three-month high around 3.45% while its two-year counterpart prints 3.80% figures at the latest. With this, the inverted yield curve between the 10-year and the two-year bond coupons keeps suggesting the fears of economic slowdown. On the same line could be Wall Street’s biggest daily slump in two years, as well as cautious moves of the S&P 500 Futures.
Furthermore, headlines suggesting Taiwan’s hosting of multiple foreign lawmakers in Washington to Push China sanctions and US lawmakers voting on financing arms for Taipei also test the GBP/USD bulls.
It's worth noting that market sentiment worsened the previous day, which in turn drowned the GBP/USD prices, after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August rose past 8.1% market forecasts to 8.3% YoY, versus 8.8% prior.
Looking forward, the UK CPI, expected 10.2% YoY versus 10.1%, will be crucial for the GBP/USD bulls amid hawkish hopes from the BOE and a delayed monetary policy due to the British Queen’s death. Should the inflation numbers keep flashing upbeat outcomes, the odds of the BOE’s next rate hike will escalate and can help the GBP/USD to extend the latest rebound.
Also important will be Thursday’s August month US Retail Sales and Friday’s preliminary reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD pair’s sustained pullback from the 21-DMA, around 1.1670 by the press time, coupled with the impending bear cross of the MACD, keep the sellers hopeful of revisiting the yearly low surrounding 1.1400.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1507
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1683
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.2138
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.