GBP/USD refreshes weekly tops, looks to extend the momentum beyond 1.3200 mark

- GBP/USD caught some aggressive bids and rallied fresh weekly tops in the last hour.
- The USD struggled to preserve daily gains despite upbeat data, surging US bond yields.
- Bulls might turn cautious ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The GBP/USD pair rallied around 80 pips during the early North American session and spiked to fresh daily tops. Bulls might now be looking to reclaim and extend the momentum beyond the 1.3200 mark.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3115 region and was now looking to build on the previous day's goodish rebound from over one-week lows. The US dollar struggled to preserve its intraday gains despite upbeat US Durable Goods Orders data, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair.
In fact, the headline orders surpassed estimates by a big margin and increased 11.2% MoM in July. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 7.7% from 7.3% reported previously. Moreover, Core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items, rose 2.4% during the reported month as against 2% expected.
Meanwhile, the USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by some strong follow-through upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields. Even a cautious opening in the US equity markets did little to benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status, or hinder the GBP/USD pair goodish intraday rally to weekly tops, around the 1.3195 region.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or opt to lighten their positions as the focus remains on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's comments will be scrutinized for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and assist investors to determine the GBP/USD pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3184
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3151
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3095
|Daily SMA50
|1.2774
|Daily SMA100
|1.2599
|Daily SMA200
|1.2724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.317
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3059
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3195
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3306
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 as the dollar pares data-related gains
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, recovering as the dollar pares its gains following upbeat Durables Good Orders figures. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's all-important speech on Thursday.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD picked low hanging fruit, faces bigger test now
Gold is on the rise, emerging from the lows near $1.900 as the market mood improves ahead of a critical speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”
The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.