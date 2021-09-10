GBP/USD refreshes weekly tops, 1.3900 mark back in sight amid weaker USD

- GBP/USD gained strong follow-through traction for the second successive session on Friday.
- The risk-on impulse in the markets undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and rallying US bond yields could act as a tailwind for the USD.
- Bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3900 mark before placing fresh bets.
The USD selling picked up pace during the first half of the European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly tops, around the 1.3885 region in the last hour.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the pair to build on the previous day's strong positive move and gain follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. With the latest leg up, the GBP/USD pair has now rallied nearly 100 pips from sub-1.3800 levels, or one-and-half-week lows touched on Wednesday.
The British pound was supported by the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's hawkish comments on Wednesday, saying that half of the MPC members already believe the minimum conditions for a rate hike have been achieved. This, along with the emergence of fresh selling around the US dollar provided an additional boost to the GBP/USD pair.
The risk-on impulse – as depicted by a solid rebound in the global equity markets – turned out to be a key factor that undermined the safe-haven greenback. This, to a larger extent, helped offset mixed UK macro releases, which showed that the economic activity decelerated sharply in July and posted a modest 0.1% growth during the reported month.
That said, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement in 2021, along with a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields should help limit any deeper losses for the USD. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would eventually begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later.
The market speculations were further fueled by Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's comments on Thursday, saying that the central bank was close to announcing the start of tapering its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. This might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the monthly swing highs, around the 1.3890 region, before placing aggressive bullish bets. A subsequent move above the 1.3900 mark will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move, possibly back towards reclaiming the 1.4000 psychological mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3874
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3836
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3768
|Daily SMA50
|1.3807
|Daily SMA100
|1.3918
|Daily SMA200
|1.3823
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3863
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3731
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3926
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.399
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD stays firmer for the second day in a row, edges higher of late. US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks recently favored market sentiment. DXY part ways from firmer US Treasury yields, fails to cheer virus woes.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.3850 on upbeat UK Industrial Production, weak greenback
The cable is enjoying a strong Friday, continuing to gain ground after Thursday's bullish reversal. The UK released better than expected Industrial Production data for July, bullish for sterling, while the US dollar is retreating across the board ahead of US Producer Price data.
Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%
XRP trading pairs appeared on the Coinbase exchange platform, leading investors to believe that the firm relisted the token. Coinbase quickly denied these rumors, stating that it was due to a technical error.
Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails
With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?