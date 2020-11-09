GBP/USD refreshes two-month high below 1.3200 ahead of BOE’s Bailey, Brexit talks

- GBP/USD wavers around multi-day high as US dollar stays offered amid risk-on mood.
- Market sentiment stays positive following Biden’s victory in US elections.
- UK PM Johnson suggests the “outlines” of an agreement is clear, EU’s Barnier cheers continuing Brexit talks in London.
- BOE’s Bailey will be observed to reconfirm the latest cautious optimism.
Despite recently easing from 1.3188 to 1.3183, GBP/USD prints 0.23% intraday gains while heading into Monday’s London open. The broad US dollar weakness, amid market optimism backed by the US election results, propels the run-up to the fresh multi-day high. Also favoring the bulls could be Brexit optimism ahead of the key trade talks in the UK. In the meantime, a speech from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will also be important to watch for fresh impetus.
UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesperson conveyed, “Significant differences in a number of areas, including the so-called level playing field and fish,” during Saturday. However, the British leader said on Sunday, per the BBC, that the "outlines" of an agreement were clear and a deal was "there to be done". Recently, the European Union's (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier cited happiness while returning to the Brexit negotiation table in London. The diplomat also mentioned that work would continue securing a trade deal with Britain, per Reuters. The policymakers continue to stay at loggerheads over the key issues despite reaching closer to the December 31, 2020 deadline. It should also be noted that the diplomats earlier planned to have a deal before the next week’s EU summit. Hence, this week’s talks in London will be crucial if tackled correctly.
Elsewhere, BOE Governor Bailey is up for speaking at the Green Horizon Summit, via satellite at 10:35 GMT. The policymaker struck upbeat comments following the increase in BOE’s asset purchase program during the last week. As a result, GBP/USD bulls will seek confirmation of the cautious optimism from the central banker to eye the pair’s further advances.
On a broader front, global markets cheer Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential elections. While Donald Trump’s lawsuits are trying hard to spoil the party, risks cheer stimulus hopes. In doing so, the worsening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 gets a little attention even as the global count crosses 50 million cases.
While portraying the risk-on mood, stock futures in the US and the UK remain bid while the US 10-year Treasury yields regain above 0.82% by press time.
Technical analysis
A clear break beyond an ascending trend line from October 27, currently around 1.3175/80 becomes necessary for the GBP/USD bulls to aim for the 1.3200 threshold. Meanwhile, the 1.3100 round-figure and last Wednesday’s high of 1.3050 can restrict the pair’s pullback moves before directing the sellers toward a 200-bar SMA level of 1.2962.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3183
|Today Daily Change
|30 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.3153
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3008
|Daily SMA50
|1.2983
|Daily SMA100
|1.2903
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3177
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3092
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 8-week high as dollar drops on improved risk appetite
EUR/USD extends last week's gains to hit multi-week highs near 1.1900, as investors buy risk and offer the safe-haven US dollar on expectations of more monetary stimulus and less confrontational policies under Democrat Biden's leadership.
GBP/USD renews two-month high below 1.32 ahead of Bailey, Brexit talks
GBP/USD wavers around multi-day high as US dollar stays offered amid risk-on mood following Biden’s victory. EU’s Barnier cheers continuing Brexit talks in London. BOE’s Bailey’s speech in focus to reconfirm the latest cautious optimism.
Gold: Bulls challenge critical $1965 hurdle
Gold has kicked off the week on the front and is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key $1965 upside barrier. Broad US dollar weakness amid upbeat markets on a Biden win boosts the yellow metal.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.
2020 US Elections: Calling the winner or not?
American media 'call' of Biden as the winner has no legal meaning. President Trump said there is election fraud that will be presented to the courts. Markets face a prolonged period of uncertainty if Trump wins Arizona.