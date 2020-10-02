GBP/USD refreshes session tops near 1.2940 area, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD caught some fresh bids during the early European session and turned positive.
- Renewed optimism over the possibility of a Brexit deal triggered a short-covering move.
- Friday’s key focus will be on Barnier- Frost meeting and the closely watched US NFP.
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100 pips from daily swing lows and jumped to the 1.2940 region during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Following an early dip to the 1.2835 region, the pair caught some aggressive bids in reaction to the news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. Given the limited progress in the final round of Brexit talks, Johnson and the EU chief will discuss how the two sides can get to an agreement.
The GBP/USD pair moved back into the positive territory, though lacked any strong follow-through strength amid a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures dented investors' appetite for riskier assets. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for COVID-19.
Market participants now look forward to a key meeting between the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his British counterpart David Frost on Friday. The incoming headlines will influence expectations if talks can enter the so-called tunnel, something that would signal a deal is within touching distance, which, in turn, will play a key role in driving the sterling in the near-term.
Apart from this, investors on Friday will also focus on the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 850K new jobs in September, down from 1.37 million in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked down to 8.2% from 8.4%. The data, along with stimulus headlines will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2891
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2895
|Daily SMA50
|1.3031
|Daily SMA100
|1.2758
|Daily SMA200
|1.2719
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2979
|Previous Daily Low
|1.282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2967
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2676
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2814
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2973
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.