GBP/USD refreshes session tops, looks to extend momentum beyond 1.3700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed USD selling bias assisted GBP/USD to regain positive traction on Tuesday.
  • The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen weighing on the safe-haven greenback.
  • The upside seems limited as the focus remains on the BoE policy meeting on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark.

The pair stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.3755-60 supply zone, or multi-year tops and attracted some dip-buying ahead of mid-1.3600s on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood prompted some fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the GBP/USD pair higher.

Investors turned optimistic about a strong global economic recovery amid firming expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus measures, especially after Democrat lawmakers on Monday filed the $1.9 trillion budget measure. The move was seen as a step toward bypassing Republicans and get it passed in the US Congress.

Apart from this, diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021 benefitted the British pound and provided an additional lift to the GBP/USD pair. In fact, UK money markets indicated that investors have pushed back bets for 10bps interest rate cut by the BoE to 2022 vs the previous expectations for such a move in December.

Hence, the key focus will remain on the upcoming BoE meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair is more likely to remain well within a two-week-old trading range amid absent market-moving economic data. That said, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might infuse some volatility and produce some trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3702
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3647
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3266
Daily SMA200 1.2982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3758
Previous Daily Low 1.3656
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3625
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.359
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3524
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3828

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

