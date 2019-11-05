GBP/USD refreshes session tops, lacks follow-through beyond 1.2900 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD pullback helped gain some positive traction in the last hour.
  • Uncertainty over the outcome of the UK election might cap any strong gains.
  • Traders now look forward to UK/US PMI print for some short-term impetus.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to extend the momentum beyond the 1.2900 handle.
 
The pair managed to attract some dip-buying interest at lower levels and was being supported by the fact that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December.

Traders are likely to remain on the sidelines

This coupled with a modest US Dollar pullback, though remained cushioned amid a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the pair's sudden spike of around 25 pips over the past hour or so.
 
However, the inherent uncertainty over the actual outcome of the UK snap election might continue to hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and turned out to be one of the key factors keeping a lid on any runaway rally for the major, at least for the time being.
 
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the UK services PMI for some short-term impetus. This along with the release of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2898
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.277
Daily SMA50 1.2505
Daily SMA100 1.2446
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2943
Previous Daily Low 1.2875
Previous Weekly High 1.2976
Previous Weekly Low 1.2804
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2787
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2923
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2967
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2991

 

 

