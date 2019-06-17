GBP/USD refreshes session tops, just above 1.2600 handle on dismal US data

- The USD weakens following the release of the dismal regional manufacturing index.
- Persistent Brexit uncertainties might keep a lid on any strong follow-through up-move.
The GBP/USD pair spiked to fresh session tops, with bulls looking to build on the recovery momentum further beyond the 1.2600 handle post-US data.
The US Dollar failed to capitalize on Friday's goodish bound and remained depressed on the first day of a new trading week, rather lost some ground following the release of weaker Empire State Manufacturing Index. In fact, the index dropped to -8.6 for June - marking its first contraction since May 2017 and the lowest reading since October 2016.
The data triggered a sharp intraday pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which dragged the greenback farther from a two-week high set on Monday and turned out to be one of the key factors providing a minor lift to the major, albeit persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any further up-move.
Given that hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson remains a leading candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister, sentiment surrounding the British Pound remains fragile amid fears of a no-deal Brexit. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have actually bottomed out in the near-term or positioning for any further near-term recovery.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2594
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2676
|Daily SMA50
|1.2865
|Daily SMA100
|1.2981
|Daily SMA200
|1.294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.269
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3178
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2559
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2647
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2552
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
