GBP/USD refreshes session lows, around 1.2930 amid a broad-based USD strength

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD retreated around 220 pips from daily swing highs amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
  • The uncertainty US political environment forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven greenback.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2930-25 region in the last hour.

The pair added to this week's goodish recovery move from the vicinity of mid-1.2800s and shot to near two-week tops during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The early positive move, however, fizzled out rather quickly and the GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the 1.3140 region.

Early results of the US election showed that the race to White House was tighter than anticipated. Moreover, reports indicated that there will be a delay in results from key battleground states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and drove some aggressive flows towards the US dollar.

Apart from this, a steep intraday fall in the US equity futures provided an additional boost to the greenback's safe-haven status. The global risk sentiment took a hit in reaction to President Donald Trump's comments, saying that we will go to the Supreme Court and want all voting to stop. The remarks fueled concerns that the outcome will be challenged.

The market focus will remain on the US political development, which, along with the broader market risk sentiment will continue to influence the USD price dynamics and infuse some volatility around the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2948
Today Daily Change -0.0078
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

LIVE: Nail-biting US elections send markets spiraling down

The US Presidential Elections are too close to call amid a protracted count. President Trump said "Frankly, we did win the election" causing markets to spiral amid fears of a contested election. The safe-haven dollar is rising.

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 amid US contested election

EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1700 as the US Presidential Elections are becoming hotly contested. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. Eurozone coronavirus concerns and US statistics are eyed.

GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.29 amid US elections uncertainty

GBP/USD has tumbled toward 1.29 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Markets fear a protracted election. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.

XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1890 amid resurgent USD demand

A strong pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The US political uncertainty forced investors to hedge their positions and underpinned the USD.

WTI buyers attack $39.00 as US election polls keep optimists hopeful

WTI portray another attempt to refresh one-week high. API marked a surprise draw in inventories for the week ended on October 30. Risks wobble amid mixed clues concerning the blue wave forecasts, Trump gives a tough fight to Biden.

