GBP/USD refreshes daily lows and rebounds, back around 1.3080 region

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to levels beyond the 1.3100 mark.
- Fears about the second wave of COVID-19 cases, no-deal Brexit weighed on the GBP.
- A broad-based USD weakness helped limit deeper losses ahead of BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session spiked to weekly tops and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3060 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to regain some traction on Wednesday and built on the previous day's goodish bounce of around 90 pips from the 1.2980 region. The heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar was seen as one of the key factors behind the GBP/USD pair's sudden move up over the past hour or so.
The USD languished near two-year lows amid diminishing hopes of a swift US economic recovery and persistent worries about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. This coupled with the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures further undermined the already weaker greenback.
However, concerns over the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the UK held the GBP bulls from placing any aggressive bets. This comes on the back of renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit, which capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
The British pound lost some ground after the final UK Services PMI was revised slightly lower to 56.5 from the preliminary estimate of 56.6. The downside, however, remained cushioned as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the BoE monetary policy decision on Thursday.
In the meantime, Wednesday's US economic data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session. The US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3059
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2773
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.