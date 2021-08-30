GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • GBP/USD edges higher on Monday in the Asian session.
  • US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline.
  • The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar.

GBP/USD edges higher on Monday’s Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on broad-based USD selling.

At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3774, up 0.08% % for the day.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 93.00 with 0.08% losses post FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell comments at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Fed Chair hinted the central bank will likely begin tapering before the end of the year, although it did not imply a direct increase in interest rates. The Fed will continue to hold the existing trade range until the economy reaches conditions with maximum employment and inflation.

On the other hand, the sterling battles with Brexit chaos, Britain’s government has rejected calls from UK Trade body Logistics to temporarily ease post-Brexit immigration rules, which as per them contributing a shortage of truck drivers and acute supply chain disruption.

As for now, investors turn their attention to the US Pending Home Sales data to gauge the market sentiment.

GBP/USD additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3769
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.3765
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.38
Daily SMA50 1.3821
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3781
Previous Daily Low 1.368
Previous Weekly High 1.3781
Previous Weekly Low 1.3612
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3703
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3641
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3602
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3804
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3843
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3905

 

 

EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed

EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.

GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls

GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle. In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late.

Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons

Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons

Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.

Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?

Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected.  Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.

