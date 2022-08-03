- GBP/USD bounces off the weekly low touched on Wednesday amid modest USD weakness.
- A positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining the safe-haven greenback.
- Recession fears, US-China tensions, hawkish remarks by Fed officials to limit the USD losses.
- Investors also seem reluctant ahead of the BoE decision on Thursday and the NFP on Friday.
The GBP/USD pair stalls this week's downfall from the highest level since late June and attracts some buying near the 1.2135 area, or a weekly low touched this Wednesday. The pair refreshes its daily high during the early European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 1.2200 mark.
The US dollar struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from a multi-week low and edges lower on Wednesday, which, in turn, offers support to the GBP/USD pair. A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - is undermining the safe-haven buck. That said, a combination of factors could limit any deeper USD losses and cap the upside for the major, at least for the time being.
Against the backdrop of growing recession fears, mounting diplomatic tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Furthermore, the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials, hinting that more interest rates are coming in the near term, might act as a tailwind for the greenback. This could hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/USD pair ahead of the central bank event risk.
The Bank of England is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday and is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps, marking the largest increase since 1995. The markets, however, seem divided over further rate hikes. Hence, the focus would be on the near-term policy outlook, which will influence the British pound. Traders would then shift the focus to the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report, popularly known as NFP on Friday.
In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the final UK Services PMI and the US ISM Services PMI would be looked upon for short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful market reaction is more likely to remain short-lived, warranting some caution before determining the next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2196
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2173
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2012
|Daily SMA50
|1.2209
|Daily SMA100
|1.2509
|Daily SMA200
|1.2973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2159
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.196
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2234
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2008
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2248
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2324
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0200 after dismal EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range below 1.0200 on Wednesday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 1.2% on a monthly basis in June, not allowing the shared currency to find demand. The US economic docket will feature ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2200, focus shifts to BOE
GBP/USD is paring gains below 1.2200, as investors remain wary amid US-China tensions and growing recession fears. The UK Final Services PMI disappoints. The pre-BOE anxiety also weighs on the pound. US Services PMI coming up next.
Gold retreats from 50-HMA with eyes on Taiwan, US macro
Gold price fails to extend daily gains around $1,770 amid the early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal buyers struggle for fresh clues to stretch the latest recovery moves inside a trend-widening chart pattern.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!