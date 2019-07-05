GBP/USD refreshes 2-week lows near 1.2550 ahead of US payrolls

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Bears regain control as the US dollar bounces ahead of US NFP.
  • Dovish Carney’s speech, weak UK fundamentals/ politics continue to weigh.

The GBP/USD pair is seen breaking lower from its overnight range trade around 1.2575 region, as the bears fight back control and print fresh two-week lows

The renewed weakness seen in the Cable can be mainly attributed to a fresh round buying interest seen in the US dollar across its main peers, as markets resort to covering their USD shorts ahead of the crucial US labor market report.

Moreover, the greenback also gets a boost, as the US yields rebound amid expectations that upbeat US payrolls data could halt the Fed from cutting the rates later this month. The headline June Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data will see an increase of 160k vs. +75k seen in May.

The US jobs data remains the main focal point this Friday while the recent dovish comments from the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney coupled with disappointing UK PMI readings continue to dent the sentiment around the pound.

Meanwhile, the latest FT report that the UK Conservatives are readying themselves for an October snap election adds to the uncertainty over the UK political climate, in the wake of the no deal Brexit risks, collaborating to the downside in the spot.  

Looking ahead, should the US NFP data disappoint, the US dollar is likely to take fresh knock across the board, prompting a bounce in GBP/USD. Although any upside attempts in the major are likely to get sold-off into dovish BOE expectations and UK political uncertainty in the near-term.

Levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2556
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.2578
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2658
Daily SMA50 1.2762
Daily SMA100 1.2934
Daily SMA200 1.2907
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2592
Previous Daily Low 1.2568
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2661
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2577
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2566
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2555
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2542
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2604
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2615

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January

GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print

The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data

The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.

Gold News

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off

The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location