GBP/USD muted around multi-week lows after impressive NFP print

By Haresh Menghani

The GBP/USD pair managed to bounce off lows, but has failed to refresh session high following the release of US monthly jobs data.

Currently trading around 1.2160 region, the pair has a muted reaction to the influential headline NFP figure, which surpassed consensus estimates and came-in to show an impressive  235K new jobs addition to the US economy, with the unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.7%, on expected lines. 

The disappointment came from average hourly earnings, recording m-o-m growth of 0.2% as against consensus estimates pointing to 0.3% growth but was still better-than previous month's tepid 0.1% growth. 

Today's mixed jobs report reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed would eventually raise interest-rates next week and triggered a fresh wave of up-surge in the US treasury bond yields. The US Dollar also came under some selling pressure, helping the pair to hold just above multi-week lows.

Technical outlook

Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet notes, "the immediate resistance is the 1.2200 level, with an acceleration above it on a poor US employment report favoring an upward corrective movement up to 1.2260, the 61.8% retracement of the January rally."

"The mentioned multi-week low is the support to follow, as below it, the decline could extend down to 1.2070, en route to 1.2030."

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.2189
100.0%88.0%19.0%020304050607080901000
  • 19% Bullish
  • 69% Bearish
  • 12% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.2145
100.0%73.0%18.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 18% Bullish
  • 55% Bearish
  • 27% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.2093
100.0%67.0%25.0%020304050607080901000
  • 25% Bullish
  • 42% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 