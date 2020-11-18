GBP/USD reflects optimism for a Brexit deal

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33 on hopes of a fisheries-related Brexit breakthrough. Apart from incessant Brexit headlines, the cable is swaying in response to coronavirus related developments. Overall, sterling has room to rise, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“France may be forgoing some of its demands on fisheries – opening the door for a Brexit deal next week, at least according to the UK's Telegraph. The EU and the UK continue intense talks about future relations in Brussels, and these upbeat headlines are pushing the pound higher. While both sides are likely to miss their goal of shaking hands before Thursday's virtual EU Summit, investors eye a deal early next week.
“Cases and deaths continue rising on both sides of the Atlantic, with Britain not ruling out extending the nationwide lockdown, which expires on December 2. In the US, hospitalizations hit yet another new record above 78,000 and several reluctant governors have imposed restrictions. Cases in the UK have resumed their rises, yet remain below those in America.”
“Investors are clinging to vaccine hopes. Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their inoculation has passed a key safety milestone, en route to receiving authorization. Earlier this week, Moderna joined Pfizer in announcing promising results for its immunization candidate.”
“Pound/dollar has been extending its uptrend, benefiting from upside momentum on the 4-hour chart and continuing to set higher highs. The Relative Strength Index is still below 70, thus outside overbought conditions.”
“GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3280, a peak recorded last week. Further above, critical resistance awaits at 1.3310, the November high. The next lines to watch are 1.3360 and 1.3420. Support awaits at 1.3240, which has been a separator of ranges in recent days. It is followed by 1.3290 and 1.3150.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD struggles near daily lows, just above $1875 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the $1885 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the second straight session. The commodity was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1875 level.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.