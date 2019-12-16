GBP/USD: Recovery falters just shy of 1.3400 ahead of UK PMIs

- GBP/USD recovers nearly 90-pips from Friday’s NY low of 1.3306.
- Brexit optimism to keep the sentiment lifted around the pound.
- Focus remains on the UK Markit Preliminary PMIs ahead of BOE.
The pound remains supported by the UK PM Johnson’s commitment to sailing the UK out of the European Union (EU) swiftly before January 31st, 2020 after his Conservatives Party secured a landslide majority in the historic election held last Thursday.
On Monday, PM Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament and will reiterate his promise to boost funding to the state health service as well.
UK PMI Preview: GBP/USD bulls to target 1.35 handle on improved data
Further, the GBP/USD pair is also buoyed by the increased expectations of an improvement in the UK’s manufacturing sector activity, as the Markit Preliminary Manufacturing PMI for December is seen arriving at 49.4 vs. 48.9 previous. The country’s Services PMI is expected to arrive at 49.6 vs. 49.3 last.
On the USD-side of the equation, markets remain unimpressed by the details of the US-China Phase One trade deal reached last Friday that capped the recovery in the US dollar across its main competitors. The US dollar index now tests the 97 handle, retreating from Friday’s NY highs of 97.24.
At the time of writing, the Cable trades with sizeable gains of +0.50% around 1.3390, having stalled its correction from 19-month highs of 1.3515 just ahead of the 1.33 handle.
Looking ahead, the GBP bulls will keep up the charge as the UK looks to clear the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the parliament before Christmas while the Bank of England (BOE) could signal a readiness to alter course on the monetary policy, with the UK election out of the way.
GBP/USD Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3387
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.3344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3024
|Daily SMA50
|1.2877
|Daily SMA100
|1.2565
|Daily SMA200
|1.2699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3515
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3149
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.297
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3523
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.389
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Recovery falters just shy of 1.3400 ahead of UK PMIs
GBP/USD recovers nearly 90-pips from Friday’s NY low of 1.3306 but faces stiff resistance at 1.3400. Brexit optimism to keep the sentiment lifted around the pound. The focus remains on the UK Markit Preliminary PMIs ahead of BOE.
EUR/USD: Inverted hammer on D1, flash PMIs eyed
EUR/USD created a bearish inverted hammer candle on Friday, establishing 1.12 as key resistance. A bearish hammer reversal would be confirmed if the spot closes Monday below 1.1102. Better-than-expected German PMI is needed to avoid a bearish close.
Week Ahead – Phase-one trade deal and UK election aftermath
The US dollar remains at a critical juncture as Fed policy will be on hold for the foreseeable future and as we start to see an economic rebound come out of Europe. The world’s largest and strongest economy is likely to start to see economic growth slow in the fourth quarter.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
USD/JPY sidelined below 109.50 amid lack of clarity on trade deal
USD/JPY continues to trade in a flat line below mid-109s, as investors await some clarity on the US-China Phase One trade deal, especially amidst caution over the deal’s details.