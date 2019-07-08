GBP/USD recovers to 1.2530 amid mixed political clues from UK

- GBP/USD recovers on the hope of soft-Brexit following a drop to multi-month low on Friday
- Tories outline for “alternative parliament” to stop no-deal Brexit.
- Former Brexit minister Dominic Raab threatens to suspend the parliament if failing to get support for a no-deal exit.
With key Tory members stepping forward to challenge the UK Prime Minister (PM) candidate Boris Johnson’s October 31 deadline, renewed optimism surrounding the soft Brexit helps the GBP/USD to recover to 1.2530 during early Monday.
Previously, former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab threatened to suspend the UK Parliaments if he falls short of support for a no-deal exit from the EU.
Knowing that the PM can push the motion, another Troy Member of the Parliament (MP) Rory Stewart suggests “alternative parliament” to stop a no-deal Brexit.
However, the UK PM frontrunner Boris Johnson remains firm in his pledge to crash out of the EU on October 31. The UK Express quoted Mr. Johnson’s comments during the Daily Mail interview where he said that Tories will 'die and face political extinction' if they keep holding Brexit back.
Elsewhere, the US-China trade truce is again in doubt and the US President Donald Trump continues to criticize the Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy.
While nothing major is up for release on the economic calendar, news headlines concerning the UK politics are likely to be the key driver for the Cable.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking December 2018 low surrounding 1.2480, the current year bottom near 1.2440 and the 1.2400 round-figure can keep teasing sellers while 1.2610 and June 27 low near 1.2660 seem the key upside resistances to watch during the pair’s further increase.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured above 1.1200 amid dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, yet unable to recover. ECB member Benoit Coeure has said that accommodative policy is needed more than ever and opened the door to QE.
GBP/USD consolidating its losses above 1.2500 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500, close to the six-month lows it dropped to after the robust US NFP. Uncertainty about Brexit and fears of an outright recession weigh on the pound.
USD/JPY: pressuring critical resistance area
Japanese data mixed, machinery orders indicate that the economy keeps contracting. Equities remain under selling pressure as a result of a robust US NFP released Friday.
Gold recovers above critical $1400 handle following Friday's sharp fall
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $20 on Friday and closed the week below the critical $1400 mark. With the markets going into a consolidation phase in the absence of significant fundamental drivers and geopolitical developments.
ETH bets on leading the conquest of the Moon
ETH/BTC shows a considerable robust bullish configuration. BTC/USD looks resilient and refuses falls. XRP/USD remains lethargic awaiting a catalyst.