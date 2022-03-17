- GBP/USD has recovered from post-BoE lows in the 1.3100s and is back in the green above 1.3150.
- The pair hasn’t yet been able to get back to pre-BoE levels at 1.3200 as traders mull the dovish meeting.
- BoE dovishness coupled with headwinds to the global economy as a result of the Russo-Ukraine conflict will continue to weigh.
Whilst the pair has regained a modicum of poise in recent trade after rebounding from support in the 1.3100 level since the start of US trade to back above 1.3150 amid a weakening US dollar, GBP/USD has been unable to recover back to pre-dovish BoE hike levels in the 1.3200 area. Nonetheless, at current levels in the 1.3160 region, cable is back to trade higher by 0.1% on the day and is no longer the worst-performing G10 currency of the day, as it was in the immediate BoE aftermath. The US dollar has taken that crown in recent trade, despite strong US weekly jobless claims report and an inflationary March Philly Fed survey results which reaffirmed the economic themes that motivated the Fed to turn more hawkish on Wednesday.
Despite recent USD weakness, analysts have cooled on GBP in wake of the latest BoE policy announcement and this may impact cable’s ability to get back above 1.3200 this side of the weekend. “In contrast to both the Fed and the ECB, the BoE delivered a relatively dovish message to investors today,” said a senior analyst at Aviva Investors, adding that “there was more of a focus on slower growth and its impact on households going forward”. Investors also interpreted the vote of one BoE rate-setters voted to leave rates on hold and the newly worded guidance on further rate hikes as more dovish than expected.
Money markets have pared back on BoE tightening bets for 2022, and now see the bank hiking rates another four times in 2022 rather than another five as was expected before the policy announcement. Many analysts see these tightening expectations as overly hawkish and out of sync with the BoE’s new statement that “some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months”. Going forward it thus seems likely that dovish BoE vibes will act more as a headwind to GBP, particularly versus the USD amid the more hawkish Fed. With the pair failing to get back above a key area of resistance in the upper 1.3100s now for a second successive weak, traders might now be upping bets on a move back to annual lows in the 1.3000 area.
Of course, geopolitics will be a key driver of short-term sentiment as has been the case over the last few weeks. Reports regarding the possibility of a Russo-Ukraine peace agreement have been mixed/conflicting. Whilst a peace deal (not most analysts base case) would be a positive surprise that could boost GBP/USD in the short-term (via USD weakness/GBP strength amid risk appetite), it’s unclear whether this would lead to a lasting rebound. Certainly, the West is going to continue with efforts to economically decouple with Russia (via sanctions, etc.) meaning that severe disruption to the global economy (to which the UK is more exposed versus the US) isn’t going to be cured with a peace deal.
GBP/USD
|OVERVIEW
|Today last price
|1.3166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3149
|TRENDS
|Daily SMA20
|1.3309
|Daily SMA50
|1.3458
|Daily SMA100
|1.3432
|Daily SMA200
|1.361
|LEVELS
|Previous Daily High
|1.3156
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3028
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.311
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2949
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3235
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs beyond 1.1100
EUR/USD continues to push higher on Thursday and trades at its highest level in a week above 1.1100. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar and the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
GBP/USD bounced from 1.3100 despite cautious BOE
The British pound came under heavy selling pressure after the BOE adopted a cautious tone with regard to futures rate hikes. Nevertheless, the dollar’s sell-off helped GBP/USD to recover 1.3150.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,950
Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's rebound and clings to strong daily gains above $1,940. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% on the day, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
Cryptos undergo profit-taking before continuing relief rally
The uptrend’s continued progress will be vital for the maintenance of the current relief rally as the weekend approaches with a risk that it could be cut short very quickly.
Meta Platforms Inc soars as Instagram adds NFTs to site
FB gained 6.04% during Wednesday’s trading session. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Instagram will be adding NFTs to its platform.