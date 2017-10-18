GBP/USD recovers over 40-pips from post-UK jobs data swing lows

GBP/USD recovers over 40-pips from post-UK jobs data swing lowsBy Haresh Menghani
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover around 40-45 pips from the post-UK jobs report swing lows near the 1.3140 region.
The pair did get a minor boost from today's slightly better-than-expected UK wage growth data, albeit still lagged behind inflation. Hence, the uptick beyond the 1.3200 handle was sold into and the pair subsequently drifted into negative territory for the third consecutive session.
• UK: Mixed labor market data - BBH
Meanwhile, a modest US Dollar retracement prompted some short-covering, especially after the recent slide of nearly 200-pips from last Friday's 2-week highs, and seems to be only factor behind the pair's modest rebound from 4-day lows.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to build on the recovery move or remains capped below the 1.3200 handle amid surging US Treasury bond yields, which tends to underpin the greenback demand and keep a lid on any strong up-move.
Next in focus would be Fedspeaks, which along with the US housing market data would now be looked upon for fresh impetus for the pair's movement through NY trading session.
• US: Focus on housing starts and building permits - TDS
Technical levels to watch
Momentum above the 1.3200 mark is likely to confront resistance near the 1.3225 region, which if cleared could lift the pair towards 1.3265 hurdle. On the flip side, sustained weakness below 1.3140 level could extend the slide towards the 1.3100 handle before the pair eventually head towards testing 1.3065 strong horizontal support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.