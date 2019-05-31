GBP/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 1.26

- US Dollar Index drops below the 98 handle in the early NA session.
- Core PCE Price Index in the U.S. comes in line with expectations.
- Coming up: ISM Chicago PMI and UoM Consumer Confidence Index.
After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 1.2560, the GBP/USD pair staged a modest rebound in the last couple of hours and erased a small portion of this week's losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2575, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
Earlier today, the dismal market mood amid heightened geopolitical tensions weighed on the risk-sensitive GBP and caused the pair to stay under pressure. However, the greenback struggled to preserve its strength and helped the pair find support.
Today's data from the U.S. revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, ticked up to 1.6% in Mar on a yearly basis from 1.5% in April as expected and remained below the Fed's target of 2%. Commenting on the data, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari noted that the latest data showed that inflation was still low but argued that they were not yet at a point to make a shift in the policy.
The US Dollar Index, which touched its highest level in a week at 98.28 yesterday, lost its traction in the early NA session and slipped below the 98 mark. Later in the session, the ISM Chicago PMI and the UoM's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2576
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2831
|Daily SMA50
|1.2964
|Daily SMA100
|1.3012
|Daily SMA200
|1.2953
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2641
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2581
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.