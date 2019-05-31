GBP/USD recovers modestly from multi-month lows, continues to trade below 1.26

  • US Dollar Index drops below the 98 handle in the early NA session.
  • Core PCE Price Index in the U.S. comes in line with expectations.
  • Coming up: ISM Chicago PMI and UoM Consumer Confidence Index.

After dropping to its lowest level since early January at 1.2560, the GBP/USD pair staged a modest rebound in the last couple of hours and erased a small portion of this week's losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2575, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.

Earlier today, the dismal market mood amid heightened geopolitical tensions weighed on the risk-sensitive GBP and caused the pair to stay under pressure. However, the greenback struggled to preserve its strength and helped the pair find support.

Today's data from the U.S. revealed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, ticked up to 1.6% in Mar on a yearly basis from 1.5% in April as expected and remained below the Fed's target of 2%. Commenting on the data, Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari noted that the latest data showed that inflation was still low but argued that they were not yet at a point to make a shift in the policy.

The US Dollar Index, which touched its highest level in a week at 98.28 yesterday, lost its traction in the early NA session and slipped below the 98 mark. Later in the session, the ISM Chicago PMI and the UoM's Consumer Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. 

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2576
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2831
Daily SMA50 1.2964
Daily SMA100 1.3012
Daily SMA200 1.2953
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2641
Previous Daily Low 1.2581
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2579
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2518
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.27

 

 

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

