GBP/USD recovers intraday losses, flat-lined above 1.3800 ahead of FOMC minutes

- GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- The downfall was sponsored by some cross-driven weakness stemming from the EUR/GBP.
- Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit losses ahead of FOMV minutes.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 40-50 pips from weekly lows, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, above the 1.3800 mark.
The pair extended the previous day's sharp retracement slide from over two-week lows and witnessed some follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. The downfall lacked any obvious catalyst and could be solely attributed to some cross-driven weakness stemming from the ongoing recovery in the EUR/GBP pair.
The GBP/USD pair tumbled to four-day lows, albeit managed to find decent support near a short-term ascending trend-line, around the 1.3770 region. The ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields dragged the US dollar to two-week lows. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that helped limit any further losses for the major, at least for now.
The upside, however, remained limited as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the FOMC meeting minutes. Investors have been pricing in the prospects for an earlier than anticipated Fed rate hike amid the upbeat US economic outlook, thanks to the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations.
This, along with US President Joe Biden's spending plan, has been fueling speculations for an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Hence, the minutes will be closely scrutinized for clues on any discussion about the conditions to begin tightening.
Apart from this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday will now play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This would assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3813
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3845
|Daily SMA50
|1.3853
|Daily SMA100
|1.3672
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
