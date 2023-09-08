GBP/USD recovers from the recent losses, remains below 1.2500

- GBP/USD snaps the losses due to a pullback in the Greenback.
- US robust labor data provided support in underpinning the US Dollar (USD).
- Investors expect the conclusion of BoE’s policy tightening phase could place downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP).
GBP/USD breaks the three-day losing streak, trading higher around 1.2490 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair is currently finding support as a result of a correction in the US Dollar (USD) following a three-day winning streak. This correction can be attributed to the pullback in US Treasury yields, with the 10-year US Treasury bond yields dropping to 4.22%, marking a 1.36% decrease since the previous day.
Employment data released on Thursday from the United States (US) revealed that as of September 1, US Initial Jobless Claims stood at 216K, indicating a decrease from the previous figure of 229K. This figure was better than the expected increase of 234K. Furthermore, in the second quarter (Q2), US Unit Labor Costs rose to 2.2%, up from the previous 1.6%, which was contrary to expectations of it remaining consistent.
However, the US Dollar (USD) continues to derive strength from the ongoing series of positive economic data regarding the state of the US economy. US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback's performance against six other major currencies, is currently trading around 104.90, albeit below its highest level marked on Thursday since April.
US Federal Reserve (Fed) is poised to sustain elevated interest rates over an extended timeframe. Furthermore, there is an expectation that the Fed will enact a 25 basis point (bps) interest rate hike during its November and December meetings. This hawkish stance is providing substantial support for bolstering the US Dollar (USD).
On the other side, the belief that the Bank of England (BoE) is approaching the conclusion of its policy tightening phase might exert downward pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP) and limit the upside potential of the GBP/USD pair.
However, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey conveyed to lawmakers on Wednesday that the central bank is nearing the conclusion of its series of interest rate hikes. However, he cautioned that borrowing costs could still see additional increases due to persistent high inflation.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2496
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2766
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2426
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2509
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2446
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2485
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2413
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
