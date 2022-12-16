- GBP/USD oscillates in a narrow band near a one-week low touched earlier this Friday.
- The dismal UK data, dovish BoE weigh on the Sterling Pound and acts as a headwind.
- A combination of factors underpins the USD, which also contributes to capping the pair.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday bounce from the 1.2120 area, or over a one-week low and remains on the defensive through the early North American session. The pair, so far, has managed to defend a technically significant 200-day SMA and is currently trading around the 1.2175 region.
A combination of factors undermines the British Pound, which, along with some dip-buying around the US Dollar, acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. A dovish outcome from the Bank of England meeting on Thursday, with two MPC members voting to keep interest rates unchanged, undermines the GBP, which is further pressured by the disappointing UK macro data.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that domestic Retail Sales fell 0.4% in November and were down 5.9% YoY. Furthermore, sales excluding volatile auto and fuel dropped by 0.3% during the reported month, missing consensus estimates. The data fuels concerns that the economy has entered a prolonged recession and favours the GBP/USD bears.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, draws support from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by a hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve earlier this week. In fact, the US central bank signalled that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation and projected at least an additional 75 bps increase in borrowing costs by the end of 2023.
Adding to this, the risk-off impulse - as depicted by a follow-through steep decline in the equity markets - and growing recession fears drive some haven flows towards the Greenback. This is seen as another factor capping gains for the GBP/USD pair. That said, some cross-driven strength stemming from an intraday pullback in the EUR/GBP cross helps limit the downside.
Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register modest weekly losses as traders look forward to the flash US PMI prints for December. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2178
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2131
|Daily SMA50
|1.1711
|Daily SMA100
|1.1675
|Daily SMA200
|1.2105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2434
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2345
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2356
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2534
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2634
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
