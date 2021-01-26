GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to one-week lows, steadies near 1.3670-75 area

- GBP/USD stalled its intraday decline and recovered swiftly from the 1.3600 neighbourhood.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Roadblocks to US stimulus plan might cap gains ahead of the FOMC decision on Wednesday.
The GBP/USD pair recovered around 65-70 pips from one-week lows and has now moved to the top end of its daily trading range, near the 1.3670-75 region.
The pair extended its recent pullback from multi-year tops and witnessed some selling through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The intraday decline seemed rather unaffected by mostly upbeat UK employment details, albeit managed to find decent support ahead of the 1.3600 mark.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a goodish rebound in the European equity markets – failed to assist the safe-haven US dollar to capitalize on its intraday modest gains. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that attracted some dip-buying around the GBP/USD pair.
That said, the upside is likely to remain capped amid doubts over the size and the timing of the US fiscal stimulus. Republican raised objections against the size of the package, while Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that a comprehensive deal could be four to six weeks away.
It is worth recalling that the US President Joe Biden had proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package to support the US economic recovery. Fading hopes for rapid approval of new US economic stimulus could keep a lid on any risk-on rally and help limit the downside for the greenback.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index. This, along with the US stimulus headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the key focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the release of the Advance US Q4 GDP report on Thursday. This, in turn, will drive the USD and assist investors to determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3622
|Daily SMA50
|1.3482
|Daily SMA100
|1.3226
|Daily SMA200
|1.2949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3724
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3649
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3677
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3755
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances after upbeat UK jobs figures, improved mood
GBP/USD approaches 1.3700 after the UK Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 5% in November. Dollar pressured amid a better market sentiment.
EUR/USD bounces modestly, bullish potential limited
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2150, off daily lows as the greenback eases across the board. Concerns about vaccine deliveries weigh on the euro.
Will Tether’s potential failure benefit Bitcoin?
An article by Crypto Anonymous claims that Tether’s potential failure would be disastrous for Bitcoin. ARK Invest believes the stablecoin’s failure will, in the long run, be beneficial for Bitcoin.
XAU/USD holds steady, flat-lined around $1855 region
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a range on Tuesday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand capped any meaningful upside for the metal. Weaker risk sentiment, sliding US bond yields extended support to the commodity.
US Dollar Index: A breach of 90.00 exposes 2021 lows at 89.20
The inability of USD-bulls to push further north of recent tops in the 91.00 region in past sessions prompted sellers to return to the markts and shifted the attention to the potential continuation of the downtrend.