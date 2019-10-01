GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to 3-week lows, back near 1.2300 mark post-UK PMI

  • UK manufacturing PMI comes in slightly better-than-expected but remained in contraction territory.
  • Brexit-related uncertainties/the ongoing USD bullish rum might keep a lid on any strong move up.

The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to over three-week lows and jumped to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2300 handle post-UK manufacturing PMI.
 
The pair extended its recent pullback from two-month tops and remained depressed through the early part of Tuesday's trading session, falling to an intraday low level of 1.2260 in the last hour amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.

Slightly better UK PMI provides some respite

The downtick, however, lacked any strong follow-through selling, rather caught some bids at lower levels after data released from the UK showed that manufacturing PMI rebounded from a seven-year low level of 47.4 recorded in August.
 
In fact, contraction in the UK manufacturing sector activity unexpectedly slowed in September and the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK PMI jumped to a four-month high level of 48.3 as against a reading of 47.0 expected.
 
However, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, further fueled by a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, might turn out to be a key factor that might keep a lid on any subsequent strength.
 
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the overnight swing high - around mid-1.2300s - before positioning for any meaningful near-term appreciating move or the resumption of the recent upward trajectory.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2296
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2449
Daily SMA200 1.273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2348
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2407

 

 

Signatures