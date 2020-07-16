GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, nearly unchanged around 1.2560-70 region

- GBP/USD reverses an early dip to 1.2520 region amid a modest USD pullback from highs.
- The USD bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday’s mostly upbeat US macro data.
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 50 pips from daily lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 1.2565-70 region.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from mid-1.2600s and witnessed some follow-through selling through the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The downfall was exclusively sponsored by some haven flows towards the US dollar, led by the prevalent risk-off mood.
The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease fizzled out rather quickly amid concerns about worsening US-China relations. This comes on the back of the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases globally, which took its toll on the global risk sentiment.
However, a weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the greenback and assisted the pair to find some support ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Even Thursday's mostly upbeat US macro releases did little to impress the USD bulls.
Data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that the US monthly Retail Sales rose by 7.5% in June but were down 8.1% from the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 24.1 for July as compared to the expected fall to 20 from 27.5 previous.
Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims fell less than expected to 1.30 million during the week ending July 11 as against consensus estimates pointing to a drop to 1.250 million from 1.310 million recorded in the previous week.
It will now be interesting to see if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the intraday bounce or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Indications of a weaker opening in the US equity markets might continue to underpin the safe-haven USD and keep a lid on any strong gains.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2568
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2588
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2481
|Daily SMA50
|1.2441
|Daily SMA100
|1.2426
|Daily SMA200
|1.2704
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.265
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2549
|Previous Weekly High
|1.267
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2463
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2813
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2252
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2441
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2743
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
