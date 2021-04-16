GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, jumps to 1.3800 neighborhood

- GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to the 1.3715 region and refreshed daily tops in the last hour.
- The USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains despite a strong rebound in the US bond yields.
- The risk-on mood further undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish lift to the pair.
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 70 pips from the early European session through and jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3785-90 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some dip-buying on the last trading day of the week and quickly recovered its early lost ground to the 1.3715 region. The US dollar struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains, instead witnessed a modest pullback from higher levels. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to regain traction.
Despite the incoming strong US economic data, investors now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. Fading expectations for an earlier Fed lift-off capped any meaningful upside for the greenback, which, so far, has failed to find any support from a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets – as depicted by a relentless rally in equity markets – further undermined the safe-haven USD. The GBP/USD pair has now moved back closer to the 1.3800 mark, though worries about the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine might keep a lid on any meaningful upside.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Housing Starts, Building Permits and prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3785
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3788
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.378
|Daily SMA50
|1.3863
|Daily SMA100
|1.3702
|Daily SMA200
|1.3358
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3858
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD faces stiff resistance near $1,775, upside potential remains intact
Gold has been trending higher after taking support near the double bottom formation on the daily chart. However, XAU/USD now faces stiff resistance near the $1,775 hurdle. MACD indicator tilts in favor of bulls.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.