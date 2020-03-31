GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, back near session tops around 1.2400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD showed some resilience at lower levels and bounced around 150 pips from daily lows.
  • The intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by some strong follow-through USD buying interest.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke out of its European session consolidation phase and moved back to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.2400 mark.

The pair continued showing some resilience at lower levels, rather attracted some dip-buying and has now recovered over 150 pips from an early Asian session knee-jerk slide to an intraday low level of 1.2243.

The British pound found some support from Tuesday's mostly in line or better-than-expected UK macro data and seemed rather unaffected by some follow-through buying interest surrounding the US dollar.

The greenback benefitted from its status as the global reserve currency amid concerns over the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and got an additional boost from a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.

This eventually seemed to be the only factor capping any further gains for the major, making it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for a fresh trading impetus.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.239
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2416
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2334
Daily SMA50 1.2726
Daily SMA100 1.2882
Daily SMA200 1.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2467
Previous Daily Low 1.2318
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2251
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2184
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2483
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2632

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

