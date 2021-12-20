GBP/USD reclaims the 1.3200 figure as US T-bond falls despite UK’s coronavirus outbreak

- The GBP/USD is trading at 1.3225 at the time of writing.
- Brexit UK’s top negotiator David Frost resign unexpectedly on Saturday in the middle of negotiations.
- Political domestic issues in the US propel some USD weakness, as Democrat Senator Munching back-off supporting US President Biden’s agenda.
- GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-bearish, but a gravestone-doji in the daily chart, could propel the pound towards 1.3400.
The British pound recovers from earlier losses reclaim 1.3200 amid global concerns on the Omicron variant, and surprising resignations over negotiations with the EU, as British negotiator David Frost unexpectedly stepped down, blaming the direction of PM Boris Johnson party. Further, per the political editor at the Sun, UK Boris Johnson is not preparing to announce further Covid-19 this Monday, despite that the UK reported 82,886 new coronavirus cases.
Additionally, USD weakness prevails on the back of lower US T-bond yields, amid domestic political issues, with Democrat Senator Joe Manchin rejecting the US President Biden Build Back Better program. According to Bloomberg, the White House called the senator’s decision “sudden and inexplicable reversal.” As year-end looms, negotiations would re-start at the beginning of the following year, before the midterm elections.
In the meantime, as Wall Street opens, the US 10-year T-bond benchmark note drops one and a half basis points, sitting at 1.388%, undermining the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s value against its peers, losing 0.18%, down to 96.39 at the time of writing.
The UK economic docket featured the Rightmove House Price Index for December in the European session. On a monthly basis shrank to 0.7%, more than 0.6% on the previous read, while the yearly basis stood at 6.3%, unchanged.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
After dipping to 1.3174, cable trimmed some overnight losses, reclaiming the 1.3200 figure despite the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, as US Senator Manchin rejected President Biden’s agenda. That said, at press time, the GBP/USD daily chart depicts a gravestone doji, a bullish signal, that could propel the prospects of Sterling. However, a daily break above 1.3289 resistance is needed to challenge the 1.3400 figure before the year’s end.
If GBP bulls reclaim 1.3289, the next resistance would be December’s 17 daily high at 1.3339. A clear break of that level could witness a jump towards December’s 16 daily pivot high at 1.3374, followed by 1.3400.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3226
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3235
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3283
|Daily SMA50
|1.3482
|Daily SMA100
|1.3613
|Daily SMA200
|1.3768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.334
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3374
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3172
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3166
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3374
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold subdued below $1800 as buoyant real yields keep bulls at bay
Spot gold is struggling to make use of risk-averse market conditions on Monday and remains subdued under $1800. An on-the-day rise in real yields is the main reason why gold is struggling.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?
Tesla stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling. TSLA shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain. Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.