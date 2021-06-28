GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism

- GBP/USD rebounds amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism.
- The cable remains bearish while below 100-DMA.
- Impending bear cross warrants caution amid a recovery mode.
GBP/USD is attempting a minor bounce to test the 1.3900 level, as it snaps a two-day downtrend induced by the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise and a rapid rise of Delta plus covid variant in the UK.
At the time of writing, the cable gains 0.20% on the day, trading at 1.3907 amid a renewed selling in the US dollar across the board. The spot also finds support from easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war.
The bulls remain optimistic about former British Finance Minister Sajid Javid’s appointment as the country’s new Health Minister, replacing Matt Hancock, who stepped down following harsh criticism over his non-adherence to the covid protocols.
The further upside in GBP/USD appears limited, despite the latest leg up, as the BOE-Fed monetary policy divergence and UK’s covid concern will continue to weigh on the currency pair.
GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD daily chart
The cable’s near-term technical view remains bearish so long as the bulls manage to find a daily closing above the critical 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.3952.
Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits outside the oversold region but remains well below the midline, suggesting that the downside bias remains very well in place.
Adding credence to GBP/USD’s vulnerability, the price is on the verge of confirming a bear cross on the said time frame, as the 21-DMA is set to pierce through the 50-DMA from above.
The bears need to crack Friday’s low of 1.3879 to expose further downside.
GBP/USD additional levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3909
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4055
|Daily SMA50
|1.4036
|Daily SMA100
|1.395
|Daily SMA200
|1.3623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD grinds lower towards 1.1900 on firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1900 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3900 despite UK’s Brexit, covid jitters
GBP/USD is bouncing back to test 1.3900. Hopes of easy unlock due to likely symmetry between Health and Finance Ministry back the buyers. UK PM Johnson to battle Germany’s push to ban British travelers. Sausage war eases but NI protocol, fisheries keep Brexit drama high, Fedspeak awaited.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The Fed’s sudden hawkish turn, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal. The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.