GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400 despite cautious mood, USD strength

- GBP/USD is heading higher amid a slightly less hawkish stance in Powell’s testimony.
- The DXY is defending the bids ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike have trimmed significantly.
The GBP/USD pair has observed a firmer rally from Wednesday’s low at 1.3272 as Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s Wednesday testimony indicated a slightly less hawkish stance for March’s monetary policy rather than an aggressive one.
Earlier, the risk-perceived assets were not performing against the greenback as the market participants were estimating that the Fed would resort to a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike to combat the soaring inflation.
There is no denying the fact that handling 40-year high inflation is not a cakewalk and to curb a Consumer Price Index (CPI) level of 7.5%, the Fed would require plenty of contraction policies and deployment of various quantitative tools to squeeze the liquidity.
Moreover, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has forced the market participants to stick with the risk-aversion theme amid galloping uncertainty in the financial markets.
The investors have cheered the advocacy of a 25 bps interest rate hike in Powell’s testimony, which is why the pound has been performing strongly against the greenback in the Asian session and is likely to continue its performance in the European session too.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 97.46-97.58 on Thursday as investors are waiting for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which may guide the investors either to continue shifting funds in the sterling or roll back to the greenback.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3404
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3519
|Daily SMA50
|1.3527
|Daily SMA100
|1.3495
|Daily SMA200
|1.3662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3404
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3353
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3313
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3227
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3445
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3577
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
