GBP/USD rebounds sharply from weekly lows, jumps to session tops post-BoE

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The BoE MPC votes 7-2 to leave interest rates unchanged.
  • GBP/USD rallies around 80 pips following the announcement.
  • Fears of a no-deal Brexit might keep a lid on ay strong gains.

The GBP/USD pair reversed a knee-jerk slide to weekly lows and jumped back above the 1.3100 handle, refreshing session tops post-BoE announcement.

Having failed to capitalize on its early European session uptick, the pair met with some fresh supply near the 1.3125-30 region following the disappointing release of November UK monthly retail sales figures.

The intraday pullback extended further and dragged the pair back to last week’s swing low, around mid-1.3000s, albeit witnessed a dramatic turnaround after a hawkish tilt from the BoE policy decision.

At its December monetary policy meeting held this Thursday, the BoE MPC voted 7-2 in favour of holding interest rates unchanged at 0.75% as compared to a unanimous decision expected.

The British pound jumped across the board immediately after the announcement and lifted the pair to a fresh intraday high level of 1.3132, reversing the previous session’s modest weakness.

The upside, however, is likely to remain capped amid renewed fears that the UK will crash out of the European Union without a deal at the end of the transition period on December 31, 2020.

It is worth recalling that no-deal Brexit concerns resurfaced after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to seek to pass legislation that will make it illegal to extend the transition period.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3058
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3061
Daily SMA50 1.2934
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3175
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

