GBP/USD rebounds modestly, still deep in negative after BoE

GBP/USD rebounds modestly, still deep in negative after BoEBy Matías Salord
Cable moved of daily lows during the last hours, on the back a slide of the greenback, following weak US economic data. The pound is still sharply lower for the day, affected by the Bank of England decision and its Quarterly Inflation Report.
Down on BoE, rebounds with ISM non-manufacturing
GBP/USD was trading above 1.3250, at the highest since September but then turned sharply lower after the BoE decision and bottomed during Carney’s press conference at 1.3112, a 3-day low.
The BoE kept its monetary policy unchanged as expected but didn’t point to more hawkish tone, that appeared to had been priced. “Markets seem to have been split over the potential that Haldane might join McCafferty and Saunders in dissenting on the Bank Rate. Haldane had recently stated that action had to be taken against rising inflation, but this was said in the context of low wage growth and so negative real income, especially in the less affluent areas in which he had been speaking,” wrote Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Carney cools GBP optimism - ING
After being able to hold above 1.3100 it recovered ground supported by a slide of the US dollar across the board, following the ISM non-manufacturing report that showed a larger-than-expected decline to the lowest in 11 months.
US: ISM Non-Manufacturing plummets in July - Wells Fargo
The pair climbed to 1.3155 with the dollar slide. At the moment trades at 1.3140, down 80 pips for the day, the worst decline in a month. The pound is the worst performer on Thursday among the most traded currencies.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
The pair is consolidating below the 1.3150 area and also under a short-term uptrend line, contributing to the negative momentum. Below 1.3100 the correction could extend to the next key support at 1.3050.
On the upside, the pound needs to rise and hold above 1.3160 in order to recover the initiative. Above the next resistance is seen at 1.3195, followed by 1.3245 (Aug 1 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.