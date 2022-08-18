- GBP/USD quickly reverses an intraday dip to sub-1.2000 levels, or a fresh monthly low.
- Expectations for a gradual BoE rate hike and recession fears act as a headwind for sterling.
- The USD holds steady near the monthly peak and further contributes to capping the pair.
The GBP/USD pair shows some resilience below the 1.2000 psychological mark and stages a goodish rebound from a fresh monthly low touched earlier this Thursday. The recovery momentum pushes spot prices closer to the daily high during the first half of the European session, though lacks bullish conviction.
The US dollar sticks to its modest intraday gains and is a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Despite signs of easing US inflation, market participants seem convinced that the Fed will stick to its policy tightening path. Moreover, the minutes of the July 26-27 FOMC meeting indicated that the US central bank would not consider pulling back on interest rate hikes until inflation came down substantially. The hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and continue to underpin the greenback.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-off environment offers additional support to the safe-haven buck. Growing worries about a global economic slowdown continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. The British pound, on the other hand, might struggle to gain any meaningful traction amid speculations that an economic downturn might force the UK central bank to adopt a gradual approach to raising interest rates. This was reinforced by the previous day's sharp downfall despite the hotter-than-expected UK CPI report.
The price chart also paints a bearish picture for cable, with the 50-day SMA at around 1.2095 successfully capping gains throuhgout most of the summer. On the weekly chart a bearish death cross formation is the process of completing. The 50-week SMA has now slipped below the 200 WMA and bar a reversal into the end of the week will fix and confirm the cross. This suggests further downside pressure on the horizon from bears and the potential for more losses.
The fundamental and technical backdrops thus seem tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and support prospects for further losses. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 1.2000 mark and the emergence of some dip-buying warrants caution. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the said handle before positioning for any further depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claim and Existing Home Sales data.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2048
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2049
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2113
|Daily SMA50
|1.2109
|Daily SMA100
|1.2394
|Daily SMA200
|1.2891
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2144
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2072
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.0200 as US dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0200 as risk-off flows ease and the US dollar pares gains despite weaker yields. The euro, however, remains vulnerable amid the deepening EU energy crisis and growth risks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds steady around 1.2050 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.2050, as the US dollar retreats amid an improving risk tone, shrugging off growing recessionary fears. The UK households feel the pinch of a 40-year high inflation rate. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold: China, recession concerns probe XAU/USD rebound above $1,751 Premium
Gold price portrays corrective pullback amid sluggish Asian session. Fears of economic slowdown in China, firmer yields exert downside pressure on XAU/USD. Fed Minutes failed to impress DXY bulls amid mixed US data.
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase. Ahead of nearly 25% of new listings in the last four years, insiders have capitalized on non-public information of tokens set to be listed on Coinbase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!