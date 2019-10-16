GBP/USD rebounds from daily lows, back above 1.2700 handle

- The incoming negative Brexit headlines weighed heavily on the British Pound.
- The UK government was reportedly downbeat on chances of a Brexit deal.
The GBP/USD pair remained under some selling pressure amid a flurry of Brexit headlines, albeit managed to recover around 60-65 pips from daily lows touched in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's strong upsurge to the highest level since May 21 and met with some aggressive supply on Wednesday amid fading optimism over a possible Brexit agreement before the fast-approaching October 31 deadline.
Brexit headlines continue to infuse volatility
Against the backdrop of the Democratic Unionist Party's (DUP) concerns on the UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit concessions, comments by a UK official, saying that the government was downbeat on chances of a Brexit deal, exerted some heavy pressure on the British Pound.
The intraday selling pressure aggravated further, dragging the pair closer to mid-1.2600s, in reaction to reports that suggested technical Brexit negotiations have reached an impasse. The report further added that the EU sees Brexit deal as impossible unless the UK moves.
With the latest Brexit developments turning out to be an exclusive driver of the intraday volatility, the pair seemed rather unaffected by a subdued US Dollar price action, which remained on the defensive amid the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair continues to show some resilience below the 1.2700 round-figure mark or the current pullback marks the end of the recent strong bullish momentum that started last week and the resumption of the recent bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2712
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.2784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2405
|Daily SMA50
|1.2293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2413
|Daily SMA200
|1.2714
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2801
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2602
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2707
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2194
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2657
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2856
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3056
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD rebounds as Barnier optimistic about a Brexit deal
GBP/USD rebounds to the mid-1.2700s after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed optimism about reaching a deal. Earlier reports about an impasse due to the DUP's objection sent it below 1.27. The see-saw continues.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.