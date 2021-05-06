GBP/USD rebounds swiftly, rallies to fresh weekly tops post-BoE

The GBP/USD pair reversed a knee-jerk slide to the 1.3855 region and rallied around 85 pips after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision. As was widely anticipated, the BoE's MPC voted unanimously to leaves the benchmark interest rate and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £875 billion, respectively. The decision was on expected lines, though the lack of clarity on future tapering plans exerted some downward pressure on the British pound. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.389 Today Daily Change -0.0012 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1.3902 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3855 Daily SMA50 1.3859 Daily SMA100 1.3776 Daily SMA200 1.3441 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3926 Previous Daily Low 1.3876 Previous Weekly High 1.3976 Previous Weekly Low 1.3803 Previous Monthly High 1.4009 Previous Monthly Low 1.3669 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3907 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3895 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3877 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3852 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3827 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3927 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3952 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3977

GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3860 helped by a decline of the US dollar

Pound among worst performers of the American session. GBP/USD marginally low for the day, but off lows. The GBP/USD dropped back to test the 1.3860 area and it found support and rebounded toward 1.3900. Still remains in red for the day, but the negative momentum is easing as the US dollar weakens further across the board. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking break from bullish reverse H&S

GBP/USD is in the hands of the bulls as the weekly and monthly charts align. The daily chart, however, shows that there is still some work to do from the bulls. Cable was all over the place on Thursday in response to a softer dollar and the Bank of England. Nevertheless, the bulls are in control from a longer-term perspective. Read more...