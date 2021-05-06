GBP/USD rebounds swiftly, rallies to fresh weekly tops post-BoE
The GBP/USD pair reversed a knee-jerk slide to the 1.3855 region and rallied around 85 pips after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision. As was widely anticipated, the BoE's MPC voted unanimously to leaves the benchmark interest rate and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £875 billion, respectively. The decision was on expected lines, though the lack of clarity on future tapering plans exerted some downward pressure on the British pound. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3860 helped by a decline of the US dollar
Pound among worst performers of the American session. GBP/USD marginally low for the day, but off lows. The GBP/USD dropped back to test the 1.3860 area and it found support and rebounded toward 1.3900. Still remains in red for the day, but the negative momentum is easing as the US dollar weakens further across the board. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking break from bullish reverse H&S
GBP/USD is in the hands of the bulls as the weekly and monthly charts align. The daily chart, however, shows that there is still some work to do from the bulls. Cable was all over the place on Thursday in response to a softer dollar and the Bank of England. Nevertheless, the bulls are in control from a longer-term perspective. Read more...
