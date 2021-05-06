GBP/USD rebounds from 1.3860 helped by a decline of the US dollar

- Pound among worst performers of the American session.
- GBP/USD marginally low for the day, but off lows.
The GBP/USD dropped back to test the 1.3860 area and it found support and rebounded toward 1.3900. Still remains in red for the day, but the negative momentum is easing as the US dollar weakens further across the board.
The pound remains among the worst performer in the markets on Thursday affected by the Bank of England meeting. The central bank, as expected, kept its monetary policy unchanged, and announced a slowdown in its weekly purchases that “should not be interpreted as a change in the stance of monetary policy”.
“While the MPC made efforts to downplay the policy implications, we do think the BoE is now part of a subset of major central banks taking a harder look at the policy exits. This divergence emergence may be a slow-burn story that plays out over H2, but it should help underpin sterling against counterparts backed by still-dovish central banks”, argued analysts at TD Securities. They see scope for a push above 1.40 in GBP/USD, “but the US employment report and UK local election results loom first.”
The DXY is trading at 90.90, down 0.35%, at the lowest level in three days. The 10-year yield stands at 1.559%, about to test the weekly low that if broken could lead to an extension, weakening the greenback further.
Economic data from the US came in above expectations with initial jobless claims falling below 500K for the first time since the pandemic. The data helped the greenback, only momentarily. Fed’s Kaplan reiterated that he would like to start talking about tapering at the FOMC sooner rather than later.
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.387
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3902
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3855
|Daily SMA50
|1.3859
|Daily SMA100
|1.3776
|Daily SMA200
|1.3441
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3926
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3976
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3803
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3977
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains in the 1.2050 region after better-than-anticipated US employment-related data. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 498K in the week ended April 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
Breaking: Gold surges above $1,800, highest since February
Gold has extended its gains and has finally broken above the psychological barrier of $1,800. XAU/USD bulls had previously been rejected at this level.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.