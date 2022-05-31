GBP/USD rebounds from 1.2600, more pain seems real as DXY strengthens on hawkish Fed

On the pound front, mounting inflation pressures are impacting the real income of the households in the UK. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure has climbed above 9%. The inflation mess in the UK demands a quick efficient response from the Bank of England (BOE). According to the market estimates, an interest rate elevation by 50 bps should be on the cards.

On the dollar front, the DXY is holding itself above 101.60 after hitting a high of 101.76. The asset is advancing higher amid uncertainty over the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which are due on Friday. A preliminary estimate for the economic catalyst is 320k against the prior print of 428k.

Investors poured liquidity again into the greenback on hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Christopher Waller. In his speech at Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability, the Fed policymaker dictated that the Fed should continue the spree of 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hikes in each of its monetary policy meetings till the time it finds a substantial reduction in the interest rate. The commentary has scared the investing community as more jumbo rate hike announcements by the Fed could accelerate the recession fears.

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed a pullback from its intraday low of 1.2600. Earlier, the asset witnessed a steep fall after slipping below 1.2641 as the US dollar index (DXY) displayed a power-pack buying action in its opening trade.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.