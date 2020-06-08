  • The recovery of the US dollar across the board loses momentum.
  • Quiet US session favors limited volatility, Wall Street post modest gains.

The GBP/USD pair erased earlier losses and rose back to the 1.2700 area. The pair bottomed at 1.2627, but it then rebounded, climbing back into positive territory. Still, it was unable to clearly regain the 1.2700 zone but is it trading at 1.2685, up 20 pips for the day.

The rebound took place as the US dollar weakened again. The DXY turned negative, falling back below 97.00. The greenback is being affected by a decline in US yields. US bonds are higher on Monday, even as equity prices also gain. The Dow Jones is up 0.85% and the Nasdaq 0.30%.

The positive tone around the greenback following Friday’s jobs report vanished while the British pound remains limited by the increasing risks of a no-deal Brexit.

Technical outlook

The pair holds a bullish tone that will likely prevail despite overbought readings as long as it remains above 1.2630. A slide below it would clear the way for consolidation or correction. Support levels lie at 1.2580 and 1.2530.

On the upside, the 1.2700 zone has become a new resistance, followed by 1.2730/35 (June 5 & 8 high); a firm break above the last one would clear the way for an approximation to 1.2800.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2689
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2669
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2329
Daily SMA50 1.2383
Daily SMA100 1.256
Daily SMA200 1.2678
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2732
Previous Daily Low 1.2583
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2675
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.264
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2591
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2513
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2443
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2739
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.281
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2888

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

