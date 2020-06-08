- The recovery of the US dollar across the board loses momentum.
- Quiet US session favors limited volatility, Wall Street post modest gains.
The GBP/USD pair erased earlier losses and rose back to the 1.2700 area. The pair bottomed at 1.2627, but it then rebounded, climbing back into positive territory. Still, it was unable to clearly regain the 1.2700 zone but is it trading at 1.2685, up 20 pips for the day.
The rebound took place as the US dollar weakened again. The DXY turned negative, falling back below 97.00. The greenback is being affected by a decline in US yields. US bonds are higher on Monday, even as equity prices also gain. The Dow Jones is up 0.85% and the Nasdaq 0.30%.
The positive tone around the greenback following Friday’s jobs report vanished while the British pound remains limited by the increasing risks of a no-deal Brexit.
Technical outlook
The pair holds a bullish tone that will likely prevail despite overbought readings as long as it remains above 1.2630. A slide below it would clear the way for consolidation or correction. Support levels lie at 1.2580 and 1.2530.
On the upside, the 1.2700 zone has become a new resistance, followed by 1.2730/35 (June 5 & 8 high); a firm break above the last one would clear the way for an approximation to 1.2800.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2689
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2329
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
