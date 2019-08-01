GBP/USD rebounds back to the 1.2150 area,  supported by a retreat of the US Dollar

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Pound erases daily losses against the US Dollar, moves away from two-year lows. 
  • Cable still remains under pressure amid Brexit concerns, BoE ignored. 

The GBP/USD pair rebounded during the American session, rising from 1.2078 to 1.2154. As of writing, it hovering around 1.2140/45, practically flat for the day and far from the lows. 

The move to the upside took place amid a slide of the US Dollar across the board. The DXY peaked earlier today at 98.96 and now if flat at 98.60. A decline in US yields contributed to weakening the greenback. Still, it remains above the level it had before yesterday’s FOMC meeting. 

US ISM manufacturing data came in below expectations and also added to the negative tone around the greenback. Now attention turns to tomorrow NFP report. Payrolls are expected to show an increase of 164K. 

In the UK, all continue to be related to Brexit. Today the Bank of England kept monetary policy unchanged, having no impact on the pound. “We believe that the Bank of England took a dovish turn, as it now needs to also see "some recovery in global growth," on top of a smooth Brexit transition, in order to raise rates in the future. Even in the event of a smooth transition though, the Bank's forecasts suggest that it wouldn't need to raise rates more than once over the next three years in order to see inflation reach the 2.0% target”, said TDS analysts. 

Regarding the pound, they think it may stabilize a bit near-term, but they warn “rallies look likely to be sold as investors seek better levels to enter or add to existing GBP shorts.”

From a technical perspective, the bias still points to the downside but today’s reversal in the USD could point to some short-term consolidation. The GBP/USD was able today to remain above the 1.2070/80 support that protects the critical 1.2000. 

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2144
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2443
Daily SMA50 1.2575
Daily SMA100 1.2804
Daily SMA200 1.2847
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2134
Previous Weekly High 1.2522
Previous Weekly Low 1.2376
Previous Monthly High 1.2706
Previous Monthly Low 1.2119
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2206
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2179
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2065
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1996
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2346

 


 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount

The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region

The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions

The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion

The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.

Gold News

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement

Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  