- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the post-UK CPI uptick and dropped to a fresh YTD low.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook pushed the USD to a near two-year peak and acted as a headwind.
- The risk-on impulse capped the safe-haven buck and helped limit deeper losses for the major.
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session and was last seen trading in neutral territory, around the 1.3000 psychological mark.
The pair attracted some buying on Wednesday and touched an intraday high level of 1.3025 following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that headline CPI jumped from 6.2% in the previous month to 7% YoY in March - the highest level since 1992.
Adding to this, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 5.7% YoY from the 5.2% reported in February and provided modest lift to the British pound. That said, a combination of factors held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the GBP/USD pair.
The Bank of England had softened its language over the need for future interest rate hikes amid worries about the potential economic fallout from the war in Ukraine. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, prompted some intraday selling and drag the GBP/USD pair to its lowest level since November 2021.
The USD shot to a near two-year peak and continued drawing support from expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments, saying that the US central bank will proceed with a series of interest rate hikes, as well as an effort to trim its balance sheet.
Apart from this, a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields underpinned the greenback, though a generally positive risk tone kept a lid on any meaningful gains. This, in turn, was seen as the only factor that helped limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair and assisted spot prices to recover around 30 pips from the 1.2975 area.
Market participants now look forward to the US Producer Price Index, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3003
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3121
|Daily SMA50
|1.3291
|Daily SMA100
|1.3357
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2994
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2978
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2956
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2918
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
