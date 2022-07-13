GBP/USD rebound fades around 1.1900, UK data dump, US inflation eyed

- GBP/USD struggles to cheer softer USD on UK fundamentals, retreats from intraday high.
- Shortcomings in British strategies to cope-up with economic challenges, political jitters to weigh on the cable.
- UK’s prints of trade and production numbers could offer immediate directions.
- US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of recession, hawkish Fed bets.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 amid the market’s anxiety ahead of the key UK/US data. Even so, the cable pair snaps a two-day downtrend while staying above a two-year low, marked the previous day, heading into Wednesday’s London open.
Mildly positive market sentiment underpinned the US dollar’s pullback and favored the GBP/USD to consolidate losses around a multi-month low earlier in Asia. The reason for the mildly positive sentiment could be linked to the upbeat White House (WH) statement and softer US data.
As per Reuters, “The US economic data, including the June jobs report, are not consistent with a recession in the first or second quarters,” the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday. The news contributed to the market’s profit booking moves ahead of the key data/events. Further, the US NFIB Business Optimism Index for June slumped to the lowest since early 2013 while flashing 89.5 figures versus 93.1 prior.
At home, the Financial Times (FT) marks a lack of strategies to hint at pessimism surrounding the UK. “The UK needs a coherent long-term economic strategy that underpins robust growth in national output, following years of inconsistency from ministers, according to three reports published on Wednesday,” said the news. The update mentioned Resolution Foundation, Treasury select committee and National Audit Office as the key reports for favoring the conclusion.
Elsewhere, ex-Chancellor of the UK Rishi Sunak appears to follow the renowned leader Margret Thatcher to aim for economic recovery, if he is elected as the Prime Minister (PM). “Tax cuts will follow in time but the Tory leadership contender tells The Telegraph that tackling the ‘enemy’ that is inflation is key,” per the news conveyed by Reuters.
Amid these plays, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles around a 20-year high while S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields both snap a two-day downtrend. Further, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region also appear to fade the previous bearish bias.
Looking forward, an anticipated recovery in the UK’s monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for May, expected 0.0% versus -0.3% prior, could join the likely improvement in the MoM readings of the Manufacturing Production and Industrial to favor GBP/USD bulls. However, any disappointment from the data won’t hesitate to recall sellers.
Following that, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June, expected to rise to 8.8% YoY from 8.6%, will be crucial for the pair traders to watch.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old bearish channel formation amid downbeat RSI conditions. That said, the quote’s latest weakness eyes the recently flashed multi-month low near 1.1810. Following that, the 1.1800 threshold and the lower line of the stated channel, around 1.1740 by the press time, could lure the pair bears.
On the flip side, recovery remains elusive until the quote remains inside the stated channel. That said, the 50-SMA level of 1.1990 acts as an extra filter to the north, other than the stated channel’s resistance line near 1.1960.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1902
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|1.1887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2139
|Daily SMA50
|1.2318
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.3098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebound fades around 1.1900, UK data dump, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is trading around 1.1900, struggling to capitalize on softer US dollar. Shortcomings in British strategies to cope-up with economic challenges, political jitters weigh on the cable. UK GDP, US CPI in focus.
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0050 with eyes on German/US inflation
EUR/USD is trading neutral below 1.0050, vulnerable around 20-year low, fade. Fears of economic slowdown, central banks’ aggression weigh on sentiment. US CPI for June will be crucial considering recently mixed data/events and Fed’s hawkish mood.
Gold Price bounces off yearly low above $1,700 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from yearly low. White House optimism joins softer US data and mixed updates on China covid to favor XAUUSD recovery. US CPI for June will be crucial amid fears of Fed’s aggression, recession.
Ethereum price repeats history due to these two hurdles
Ethereum price has breached a stable support level at $1,080, after exhausting its uptrend. A breakdown of the $1,041 support level is likely to trigger a 15% downswing to $880. The bearish thesis will face invalidation if ETH manages to flip the $1,281 hurdle into a support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!