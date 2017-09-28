GBP/USD rebound faces resistance at 1.3450

GBP/USD moved further to the upside from 2-week lows and reached a fresh daily high at 1.3455 during the American session. It pulled back later, finding support at 1.3425.

The recovery was boosted by a retreat of the US Dollar that failed to benefit from a slight upward revision of Q2 GDP growth (from 3.0% to 3.1%). After a 4-day rally, the greenback lost strength.

The Dollar Index peaked earlier today at 93.45, the highest in a month and now is lower for the day, hovering around 93.00. The greenback rose yesterday amid some hawkish rhetoric by Fed’s officials and after the presentation of Trump’s tax reform presentation and today is correcting.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD broke today a short-term downtrend line removing some bearish pressure. Overall, today’s recovery seems not enough to remove the negative technical tone of the pair.

An extension of the recovery above 1.3470/80, a relevant technical level, would add more support to the pound, favoring a recovery toward 1.3515.

On the opposite direction, support levels are located at 1.3405/10, 1.3360 (Sep 27 low) and 1.3340 (daily low).

