GBP/USD rebound approaches 1.2350 on softer USD, Brexit relief ahead of US inflation

- GBP/USD snaps four-day downtrend with mild gains around two-year low.
- UK PM Johnson gives last chance to EU before scrapping Brexit protocols over NI.
- UK think-tank suggests rate hike to 2.5%, expects firmer consumption due to pandemic savings.
- USD pulls back as yields retreat, sentiment improves amid mixed Fedspeak, hopes of easing CPI.
GBP/USD pares recent losses around the lowest levels since June 2020, up 0.13% intraday near 1.2330, during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cable pair prints intraday gains for the first time in five days as market sentiment consolidates amid pre-CPI caution, as well as due to mixed data/updates.
Other than the market’s capitulation, mainly due to the mixed comments from the Fed speakers and upbeat news from China, GBP/USD buyers also cheer a temporary Brexit relief. “Despite being closer to the Foreign Secretary, Nicholas Watt claimed Mr. Johnson wants one last push in which the EU needs to be less ‘theological’,” per the UK Express. “The news comes after EU leaders urged the UK Government to back down over the Northern Ireland Protocol,” adds the news.
Additionally, comments from the UK think-tank, shared by the Financial Times (FT) also favor GBP/USD prices as the news said, “While we expect consumption to grow overall due to households using their pandemic savings, aggregates can hide what’s happening at the disaggregate level.” The analysis also mentioned that the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates to 2.5% and keep them there until the middle of the decade in order to bring soaring inflation under control.
On a different page, headlines from Shanghai local authorities that mentioned no virus spread in eight districts and firmer inflation numbers from China also favored the latest improvement in the market’s mood. Additionally, lower yields probe the US dollar buyers ahead of the key data and hence add strength to the latest GBP/USD rebound.
That said, the Federal Reserve policymakers seemed to have weighed on the US Treasury yields of late. Earlier in Asia, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic mentioned that the US economy is strong and demand is high while also expecting the neutral rate at 2.0-2.5%. Even so, Cleveland Fed President and FOMC member Loretta Mester kept the bears hopeful as she said, on Tuesday, that the Fed doesn't rule out a 75 basis points rate hike “forever”.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index (DXY) remain pressured at around 2.99% and 103.90 levels respectively whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains near the 4,000 level after a mixed closing on Wall Street.
Looking forward, GBP/USD traders will keep their eyes on the Brexit headlines for fresh impulse but the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, expected to ease to 8.1% YoY from 8.5% prior, will be crucial to follow.
Read: US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked?
Technical analysis
A downward sloping resistance line from April 21, around 1.2450, restricts the short-term recovery of the GBP/USD prices. The downside moves, however, remain doubtful unless breaking June 2020 low surrounding 1.2250.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2328
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2704
|Daily SMA50
|1.2961
|Daily SMA100
|1.3244
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2376
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2292
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD balances below 1.0540 ahead of US Inflation and ECB’s Lagarde
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 1.0526-1.0538 in the Asian session. The greenback bulls are frozen now as investors are preferring to remain on the sidelines amid anxiety over the release of the US inflation.
GBP/USD rebound approaches 1.2350 on softer USD, Brexit relief ahead of US inflation
GBP/USD pares recent losses around the lowest levels since June 2020 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The cable pair prints intraday gains for the first time in five days as market sentiment consolidates amid pre-CPI caution, as well as due to mixed data/updates.
Gold rebounds towards $1,850 as DXY eases ahead of US inflation
Gold prices recover from the lowest since February as markets brace for the all-important US inflation data during early Wednesday. The metal’s latest run-up to refresh the intraday to $1,838 takes clues from the slightly positive stock futures and China data.
Why Shiba Inu price could sneak in a 35% rally amid the bearish market sentiment
Shiba Inu price shows the formation of an initial range that could allow investors an opportunity to accumulate. After a bounce off stable support levels, the emerging rally is likely to push SHIB beyond the range high.
US CPI Preview: Hard core inflation to propel dollar to new highs, and two other scenarios Premium
Is that the peak over there? That question for mountain climbers resonates with investors, who are eager to see where inflation reaches its limits. The longer the fog continues, the longer the bloodbath in markets. For the dollar, it is a boon.